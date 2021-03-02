This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
A Manchester police pursuit, on March 2 has resulted in a call for a lockdown at the Westwood campuses, at about 1:30 p.m.
According to Coffee County communications traffic, a subject believed to have outstanding warrants was involved in a high speed pursuit in the area of Cat Creek Road. Manchester Police quickly discontinued pursuit when the subject began to drive in a manor that jeopardized public safety.
A Coffee County Sheriff Deputy in the vicinity spotted the subject and drew his firearm soon after the pursuit was discontinued. The subject then leapt back into his vehicle and sped off in the direction of Manchester.
Responding officers apprehended the driver of a dark green 1995 Honda Accord after a short pursuit in the vicinity of Bowling Alley Road.
The schools issued a soft lockdown as a cautionary measure. The lockdown was lasted 10 minutes.
The subject was transported from the scene to Coffee County Jail and a Judicial Commissioner notified to obtain warrants.