Push to thwart developer lands Lavergne neighbors in $10M suit

  • Updated
A land use dispute over a proposed development for residential housing for 571 residents, commercial retail and possibly a grocery in Lavergne has landed some allegedly overeager neighbors named in a $10 million suit by the developer. 

In a story reported by Nashville media, BRS Development sought to develop a quite 200-acre tract of land in Rutherford County, which neighbors fought to keep farmland, according to WSMV. 

The suit, filed in Rutherford County Chancery Court, accuses those neighbors of abusing the legal system to delay a residential development. 

The suit says that the defendants filed a baseless petition of Writ of Certiorari seeking to invalidate a City of Lavergne ordinance that had rezoned the property. 

The suit accuses the defendants of delaying the ordinance through baseless claims to allow a change in leadership in the city who would reverse the approval. 

Individual residents are named in the suit. 

The city had rezoned the property from R-1 low density residential into a "planned density residential" (a cluster development  that allows for mixed use on a single tract of land). 

The suit argues that the defendants having failed in their opposition with the city, adopted an "unlawful strategy of using the legal system to delay of the development."  They then concealed the filing and delayed the summonses.

The suit cites emails among codefendants that say "let's ... hope that the filed appeal will slow down the process long enough for something to change, primarily some of our leaders if nothing else." 

The suit asks for $10 million in compensatory damages, attorney fees and court costs. It was filed by Eugene Bulso, Jr. of Brentwood. 

Attorneys for the the defendants call the suit unprecedented. 

According to reports, Jason Hollemen, the attorney for the group of La Vergne neighbors named in that suit, said “They’ve been bullied, and $10 million has been sought against them simply for saying, we disagree,”

Holleman said. “I’ve never seen a developer step in and sue a group of homeowners for exercising their constitutional rights.”

      

