Handicrafts photo 01.jpg

Coffee County resident Lily Umbarger submits a selection of canned goods into the Junior Canning category in the Starnes Exhibit Building at the Coffee County Fair.

 Nathan Havenner photo

With categories for everything from fresh vegetables and baked goods to local honey and handmade clothing, there are many opportunities for Coffee County residents to walk away with a blue ribbon at the end of fair week.

Loretta Crowe came to the Starnes Exhibit building carrying two handmade quilts to enter for competition. It was only the second year she has decided to enter her quilts at the fair.

One Day of Hope receives Rotary donation

Manchester Rotary Club President Roxanne Patton presents Ray Marcrom of the One Day of Hope nonprofit, with a donation of shoes and coats as well as monetary donations collected during Rotary’s recent “Even Better” community fundraiser at Common John Brewing Co.

Dot Foods gearing up for early 2024 launch

It has been one-year since Dot Foods officially broke ground on a new $50 million distribution center in Manchester. In that time, the nation’s largest food redistributor has worked to become a part of the local community.

