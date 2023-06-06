The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce RC-MoonPie festival will be Saturday, June 17 in downtown Bell Buckle.

The festival will debut a brand-new flavor for the World’s Largest MoonPie, feature 10 mile and 5K runs.

Bains Orchard hosts first Summer Festival

From food trucks and local vendors to live music and games like Giant Jenga and cornhole, the Bains Orchard Summer Festival offered up food and fun for all ages during its inaugural event Saturday, June 3.

Upcoming vinyl album sale to benefit Historical Society

From classic rock staples by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles to the folk stylings of Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, more than 300 vintage vinyl albums will be available for purchase during the Manchester Community Market Saturday, June 10. The albums are being sold by The Coffee County His…

Hiking through Tennessee: Edgar Evins State Park

Located along the shores of Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County, Edgar Evins State Park is perhaps best known for boating and other lake activities, but this 6,300-acre state park also offers up plenty of fun on dry land as well.

