The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce RC-MoonPie festival will be Saturday, June 17 in downtown Bell Buckle.
The festival will debut a brand-new flavor for the World’s Largest MoonPie, feature 10 mile and 5K runs.
The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce RC-MoonPie festival will be Saturday, June 17 in downtown Bell Buckle.
The festival will debut a brand-new flavor for the World’s Largest MoonPie, feature 10 mile and 5K runs.
The ever popular Synchronized (sort of) Waders are back. This year’s entertainment is “The Blue Moon of Bell Buckle: Keep on Pie’n.” The Bell Buckle Royal Coronation of Her Royal Highness, Thistle Farms Founder Becca Stevens and His Royal Highness, Grammy Winner and Hall of Fame Songwriter, Marcus Hummon.
Registration and all other information pertaining to the race can be found at https://bellbucklerc-moonpie10mileand5krun.com/.
2023 RCMP Schedule
-7 a.m. Annual Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile & 5K Run
-8:30-9 a.m. Bell Buckle Chamber 5K run Awards
-9 a.m. Craft Fair/ Food Court (Open All Day)
-9-10 a.m. Midstate Cloggers
-10-10:30 a.m. Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile Run Awards
-10:30-11:15 a.m. Midstate Cloggers
-11:15 a.m. RC Cola and MoonPie Parade
-12 p.m. The Bell Buckle Players Present: Blue Moon of Bell Buckle
-Keep on Pie’n Coronation of RC Cola King Marcus Hummon and MoonPie Queen Becca Stevens
-12:45-1:30 p.m. Musical Entertainment Featuring Singer-Songwriter Thomas Heath
-1:30-2 p.m. RC Cola and MoonPie Games
-2-2:45 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Singer-Songwriter Thomas Heath & Photo/Autograph Opportunities
-2:45-4 p.m. RC Cola and MoonPie Games
-4 p.m. World’s Largest Moonpie served
From food trucks and local vendors to live music and games like Giant Jenga and cornhole, the Bains Orchard Summer Festival offered up food and fun for all ages during its inaugural event Saturday, June 3.
For the safety and health of staff and patrons, Lannom Library is closed effective immediately, until 8 a.m. June 8, due to a severe illness currently plaguing Tullahoma.
The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce RC-MoonPie festival will be Saturday, June 17 in downtown Bell Buckle.
The next Coffee County Retired Teachers quarterly meeting will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
Veterans’ groups remember fallen with annual ceremony
Members of the Coffee County Board of Education shared differing views on what exactly the district’s new five-year plan should look like during the board’s regular work session Thursday, June 1.
From classic rock staples by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles to the folk stylings of Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, more than 300 vintage vinyl albums will be available for purchase during the Manchester Community Market Saturday, June 10. The albums are being sold by The Coffee County His…
Located along the shores of Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County, Edgar Evins State Park is perhaps best known for boating and other lake activities, but this 6,300-acre state park also offers up plenty of fun on dry land as well.
Manchester’s Unity Hospital CEO Martha Henley has been named one of the “177 Women Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Summer classes to run biweekly June through August
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.