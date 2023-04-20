Rec Center moving ahead with new roof

rec center pool.jpg
Work is expected to begin soon on a new roof for The Manchester Recreation Center, with contractor Don Kennedy Roofing set to begin work in a matter of weeks.

“Our roof, we met with Don Kennedy yesterday, the roofing company, they are eager and excited to get going of course and they figure once they get all their materials ordered they should be here in about two weeks probably,” Fox said during the regular meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission April 13.

