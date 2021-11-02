Manchester Parks and Recreation Department Homeschool PE Days offers
Manchester Parks and Recreation Athletic Director Jeff Houck said that the program serves between 35 to 70 students Kindergarten through 12 grades.
“I try to treat it like a regular PE class,” Houck said. “We’re trying to do as many activities as we can.”
Participants are divided by age into one of three groups. Activities range from basketball and soccer to the Rec. Center’s newly acquired archery tag game.
“A lot of these homeschool kids don’t have a regular PE schedule, so this is an outlet for those kids to participate in normal PE activities. And possibly learn a sport that they may not have learned before,” Houck said.
Homeschool parent Kacy Elaine said that the class offers a range of benefits to homeschool students.
“It’s social, and it’s fun, about being active. It’s at a place that we love,” Elaine said.
She has four kids in the program aged just under 7 to 15.
“They like everything, archery tag, the games that they get to do. They like being in a setting with their friends. They like the leadership. It’s one of our favorite days,” she said.
Families interested in the program find details at the Recreation Complex or on a Facebook page, “Homeschool PE Days.” Members’ can attend free, non-member fees are $5 per child per class. Parents are welcome to stay and watch.
Classes are every other Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.