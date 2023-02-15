The Manchester Recreation Center will host the next installment of its “Amazing Family Night” open house 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson said the free event is hosted by the Manchester Lions Club and occurs about once every three months. The family friendly evening will include open gym time, swimming, snacks and informational tables.
“I believe it was started just to make people aware of what the Rec Center has to offer and to encourage people to be active and come and use the center to exercise and move and encourage family time, especially,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she is expecting at least a few hundred people to participate in the event.
“In the wintertime we average a couple hundred, but in the summertime we can probably get 300-400 people because the outdoor pool draws more people,” she said.
The Manchester Recreation Center is located at 557 N. Woodland St.
