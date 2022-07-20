Recreation Commission to apply for playground grant

The Manchester Recreation Commission is looking into utilizing grant funding to purchase new playground equipment for Fred Deadman Park in Manchester.
A.J. Fox, city Parks and Recreation director, said during Thursday’s Recreation Commission meeting that it is time to replace the existing playground equipment in the park at 168 Wilson St.
“The issue that we are at now is that the playground has just met its useful life and it costs too much to repair little pieces here and there,” Fox said. “A lot of the parts for that playground aren’t manufactured anymore.”
Fox said the city will be applying for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Places Grant, in hopes that the grant funding will cover the cost to replace the playground equipment.
“We are more than likely going to submit what they call a letter of intent to apply,” he said. “It is a very competitive grant, it is very hard to get.”
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson said the grant would not only cover 100% of the cost of new playground equipment, but also allocate some funding towards the maintenance of the new structure.
“It is a fabulous grant to get,” she said.
Fox said community input is desired for grant applicants, and he has contacted Blue Cross Blue Shield to determine exactly what type of feedback they would like to see from area residents.
“I sent an email to find out exactly what they are looking for,” Fox said. “Is it just a simple survey, do they want us to hold public meetings or certain questions they want answered?”
Board member Brent Parsley said it is important to remember that the playground at Fred Deadman Park is dedicated in memory of the late Hunter Gattis.
Fox said Gattis was the son of an employee who died in a drowning accident and the playground was built with funds raised by his parents.
According to the City of Manchester, the Hunter J. Gattis Memorial Playground was built in 1997 at a cost of $85,000.
If a new playground is built using the Blue Cross Blue Shield Heathy Places Grant, the new playground would be no longer be named after Gattis.
Fox said he has contacted Gattis’ family to get their thoughts about the project and is currently waiting to hear back from them.
“If we do change the playground, I still want something in memory of Hunter,” Fox said. “We just have to figure out what that is and what they would like.”
In other news, Fox said progress is being made on moving forward with repairs to the roof of the Manchester Recreation Center, 557 N. Woodland St. The roof was damaged during a windstorm last April.
“Our storm damage from a few months ago, we finally got guidance from the city attorney,” Fox said. “We have to bid it out, we can’t just go with the insurance company that provided the remediation company, Belfor, even though they provided a quote for insurance to cut us a check.”
Fox said the project must be put up for bid, and if the lowest bid is more than the quote Belfor USA provided for the insurance company, then the insurers will handle it with the chosen roofing company.
“So I have got to work on finding a bid spec for the roof and they are also going to replace the floor upstairs in the wellness room as well,” he said.
The city will not be out of pocket for any of the repair costs to the Recreation Center, Fox said.
The next meeting of the Recreation Commission will be at Noon, Thursday Aug. 18 at the Manchester Recreation Center.
UPDATE: A.J. Fox said Wednesday that he learned following the meeting that if a new playground is built, there is still a possibility it can still be named in honor of Hunter Gattis.