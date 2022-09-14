Manchester City Alderman Julie Anderson told members of the Manchester Recreation Commission that serving as their representative on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman should be something that comes easily to her.
Anderson attended her first Recreation Commission meeting since taking office last month Thursday, Sept. 8.
The newcomer asked Parks and Recreation Director A.J. Fox and Recreation Commission board members just what they would like to see from her as their new BOMA representative.
“What would you guys like from an advocate,” she asked. “How can I help you?”
A.J. Fox, Parks and Recreation Director, said he and the board would like her to be an advocate for the commission and its facilities with city government.
Anderson said she believes the Manchester Recreation Commission does a lot of good for the city.
“I think this is an asset to the community,” she said.
Anderson said the Manchester Recreation Center, 557 N. Woodland St., is a resource for people of all ages in the area.
“There are older people that come here and they rely on the social aspect of it and the health and wellness aspect of it, and then I have a nephew, and he is a teenager and he works in your concessions…that is his first job,” Anderson said. “It is going to be easy to advocate for you I think, because you bring so much value to the community.”
In other news, Fox reminded everyone that the Recreation Center will be closed to the public for its annual shutdown week Sept. 12-18.
“This is our annual maintenance week,” he said.
Fox said that while in previous years the Recreation Center has shut down during the same week of the Coffee County Fair, the fair is not on the same dates this year, and it did not make sense to have a shutdown week over Labor Day.
“Normally it coincides with the fair, but the fair decided to move a week,” Fox said. We didn’t move back a week because of the Labor Day holiday and us having to work a staff 8-hour holiday into that week, plus all of the things we want to get accomplished during the shutdown just wouldn’t be feasible.”
Fox also said during the meeting that participation in the Dusty Elam Memorial Youth Basketball League will now be open to fourth and fifth grade students.
“Years ago we offered that age group and then it was done away with, I am not really sure why, a lack of participation or what the reason was,” he said. “We are going to give it a shot and see if we have enough participation for it.”