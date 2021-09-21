IMG_8918.jpg

Coffee County Redistricting Committee discusses what the county's districts could look like. The full commission is expected to vote on a plan in a special call meeting on Sept. 30  

Story Highlights

Redistricting:

Happens every 10 years

What is it?

What’s at stake?

The Coffee County redis­tricting committee is working to adjust the dis­trict map using population data from the 2020 census through a series of meet­ings that are currently on­going. The committee will make a recommendation to be approved by the full com­mission.

By redrawing the map, the number of commis­sioners, the existence of caucuses, and the number of school board seats are at play.

The redistricting pro­cess happens every 10 years, but counties are only re­quired to make changes if the deviation between the two districts with the high­est and lowest population growth totals 10% or more. Due to explosive growth in some districts and negative growth in others, Coffee County is required to make changes to its map, either by moving district lines or redrawing them completely.

Heather Duncan, Cof­fee County’s longtime Cir­cuit Court Clerk who now serves as the county’s CTAS consultant assisting with the redistricting process said, “Most counties are voting on this at the end of September.”

Administrator of Elec­tions Andy Farrar added, “The quicker the better. The election commission is going to have to find places to vote.”

Duncan went on to summarize the census find­ings saying, “Manchester grew… Districts 3 and 4 saw drastic changes…You lost more in your rural area than you gained.” In order to ensure fair representa­tion for county residents, districts must be changed, providing an opportunity to reevaluate what plan will work best for the county.

Duncan advised that most counties are reducing their number of districts and commissioners. Dun­can says fewer districts and commissioners saves mon­ey and typically improves operational efficiency, but she stressed that it is ul­timately up to the county commission to decide which way to go. Currently the county has 21 districts and 21 commissioners. Counties can have as few as nine commissioners or as many as 24.

At their most recent redistricting meeting on Sept 15, commissioners discussed how different plans will affect the county commission, county school board districts and the elec­tion commission, who will have to find a suitable poll­ing place for each district if changes are made.

Commissioner Mar­garet Cunningham, chair­person of the committee, voiced concerns that hav­ing fewer commissioners could create a problem for committees who need a quo­rum (typically three of five) to conduct business. Cunning­ham noted that attendance and willingness to serve on committees are currently issues plaguing the com­mission.

Keeping district lines confined to city limits and rural areas is also a prior­ity for some commissioners who want to preserve the current informal caucus system that exists within county government. The caucus system splits the 21 commissioners into three distinct groups for Man­chester, Rural, and Tulla­homa. Caucuses meet sepa­rately to discuss upcom­ing commission meeting agendas instead of meeting together in one joint work session.

The caucus system has been used in Coffee County for decades, but according to Duncan, it is not a com­mon practice. “You are one of two (counties) in the state.

Duncan, “There should be more commissioners here (to give input.)” Dun­can noted the district lines are currently uneven and not all of them follow ma­jor highways or quadrants, making it harder for citi­zens and candidates to iden­tify their boundaries. “We want to have districts make some sort of geographic sense. They don’t right now.”

Administrator of Elec­tions Andy Farrar said, “If you aren’t concerned with caucuses, aligning districts with the school board is a good starting point.”

Commission­er Dennis Hunt argued that the caucus system di­vides, creating an “us against them atmosphere that we’ve perpetuated over the years. I for one would like to see the district lines drawn up to maintain the 21 (districts), but eliminate caucus­es. I think all 21 of us ought to be in work sessions anyway.”

Duncan said, “We have a seven district plan that keeps your school board intact. Cun­ningham coun­tered, “Nobody likes the seven.”

Commission­er Dwight Miller appreciated the convenience of caucus meetings. Commissioner Lynn Seaborn said, “I lean to­ward the caucus, but it wouldn’t hurt my feelings (if we eliminate it.)” Com­missioner Tim Stubblefield agreed.

Cunningham said that during a rural caucus meet­ing one possible advantage of having two commission­ers per district mentioned was “You have a buddy you can dis­cuss things with.”

Commissioner Dwight Miller added, “I lean toward an odd number, rather than 18,” but acknowledged that a tied vote can happen even with an odd number of commissioners. The commission had an issue with a tied voted when filling the district 8 vacancy in 2019. “One kept abstaining. I don’t believe in abstaining unless you have a real reason,” said Miller.

Duncan offered, “Most counties have an even num­ber. Hamilton County has nine districts, nine commis­sioners, so they have an odd number, but some have two commissioners in each dis­trict.”

District 3 in Manches­ter experienced the highest growth- 19% while District 21 in Tullahoma saw the lowest growth, with negative 12.5%.

The redistricting com­mittee meets again on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5:00 p.m. to continue work­ing on the current plan, a map of 9 districts with 2 commissioners each totaling 18 county com­missioners. The 9 district plan will add 2 seats to the county school board. The full commission is expected to approve a re­districting plan during a special call meeting on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.