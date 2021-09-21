The Coffee County redistricting committee is working to adjust the district map using population data from the 2020 census through a series of meetings that are currently ongoing. The committee will make a recommendation to be approved by the full commission.
By redrawing the map, the number of commissioners, the existence of caucuses, and the number of school board seats are at play.
The redistricting process happens every 10 years, but counties are only required to make changes if the deviation between the two districts with the highest and lowest population growth totals 10% or more. Due to explosive growth in some districts and negative growth in others, Coffee County is required to make changes to its map, either by moving district lines or redrawing them completely.
Heather Duncan, Coffee County’s longtime Circuit Court Clerk who now serves as the county’s CTAS consultant assisting with the redistricting process said, “Most counties are voting on this at the end of September.”
Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar added, “The quicker the better. The election commission is going to have to find places to vote.”
Duncan went on to summarize the census findings saying, “Manchester grew… Districts 3 and 4 saw drastic changes…You lost more in your rural area than you gained.” In order to ensure fair representation for county residents, districts must be changed, providing an opportunity to reevaluate what plan will work best for the county.
Duncan advised that most counties are reducing their number of districts and commissioners. Duncan says fewer districts and commissioners saves money and typically improves operational efficiency, but she stressed that it is ultimately up to the county commission to decide which way to go. Currently the county has 21 districts and 21 commissioners. Counties can have as few as nine commissioners or as many as 24.
At their most recent redistricting meeting on Sept 15, commissioners discussed how different plans will affect the county commission, county school board districts and the election commission, who will have to find a suitable polling place for each district if changes are made.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, chairperson of the committee, voiced concerns that having fewer commissioners could create a problem for committees who need a quorum (typically three of five) to conduct business. Cunningham noted that attendance and willingness to serve on committees are currently issues plaguing the commission.
Keeping district lines confined to city limits and rural areas is also a priority for some commissioners who want to preserve the current informal caucus system that exists within county government. The caucus system splits the 21 commissioners into three distinct groups for Manchester, Rural, and Tullahoma. Caucuses meet separately to discuss upcoming commission meeting agendas instead of meeting together in one joint work session.
The caucus system has been used in Coffee County for decades, but according to Duncan, it is not a common practice. “You are one of two (counties) in the state.
Duncan, “There should be more commissioners here (to give input.)” Duncan noted the district lines are currently uneven and not all of them follow major highways or quadrants, making it harder for citizens and candidates to identify their boundaries. “We want to have districts make some sort of geographic sense. They don’t right now.”
Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar said, “If you aren’t concerned with caucuses, aligning districts with the school board is a good starting point.”
Commissioner Dennis Hunt argued that the caucus system divides, creating an “us against them atmosphere that we’ve perpetuated over the years. I for one would like to see the district lines drawn up to maintain the 21 (districts), but eliminate caucuses. I think all 21 of us ought to be in work sessions anyway.”
Duncan said, “We have a seven district plan that keeps your school board intact. Cunningham countered, “Nobody likes the seven.”
Commissioner Dwight Miller appreciated the convenience of caucus meetings. Commissioner Lynn Seaborn said, “I lean toward the caucus, but it wouldn’t hurt my feelings (if we eliminate it.)” Commissioner Tim Stubblefield agreed.
Cunningham said that during a rural caucus meeting one possible advantage of having two commissioners per district mentioned was “You have a buddy you can discuss things with.”
Commissioner Dwight Miller added, “I lean toward an odd number, rather than 18,” but acknowledged that a tied vote can happen even with an odd number of commissioners. The commission had an issue with a tied voted when filling the district 8 vacancy in 2019. “One kept abstaining. I don’t believe in abstaining unless you have a real reason,” said Miller.
Duncan offered, “Most counties have an even number. Hamilton County has nine districts, nine commissioners, so they have an odd number, but some have two commissioners in each district.”
District 3 in Manchester experienced the highest growth- 19% while District 21 in Tullahoma saw the lowest growth, with negative 12.5%.
The redistricting committee meets again on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5:00 p.m. to continue working on the current plan, a map of 9 districts with 2 commissioners each totaling 18 county commissioners. The 9 district plan will add 2 seats to the county school board. The full commission is expected to approve a redistricting plan during a special call meeting on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.