An area man is facing a bevy of charges related to an alleged kidnapping and a subsequent 37-hour manhunt.
Michael Jon Prentice, 38, of Manchester, was charged July 3 with kidnapping/abduction, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft of property.
On July 2 around 8:30 a.m., Manchester Police Department received a dispatch call that there was an open 911 call of an inbound vehicle with a woman being held against her will.
The female was crying in the background.
According to the initial police report, dispatchers told police that the woman had told them that her car was stolen last night and she was now in the car with the male. She did not know where she was. The call was cut off when the dispatcher asked about weapons.
Responding officers were unable to locate vehicle or the victim. The car, a blue 2003 Honda Civic, was related to a prior incident involving a domestic call.
Over the next eight hours, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, MPD and the District Attorney investigator conducted a search for the vehicle.
Around 4:30 p.m., law enforcement was alerted by Prentice’s probation officer that the subject was holding the victim with a knife. Prentice, the parole officer told police, was intending to commit what is known as suicide by cop.
Prentice, according to police, was holed up at Mt. Zion Cemetery, on the Hillsboro Viola Road. Police were able to rescue the victim, but Prentice was able to slip away.
The following day Manchester investigators received a tip from a citizen on Prentice’s location. Investigators contacted Cannon County Sheriff’s Department to assist in the apprehension. At 10 p.m., law enforcement converged on Prentice’s suspected location on Ivy Bluff Road in Cannon County.
Prentice was in the front yard when police arrived and was placed under arrest. Some of the victim’s personal belongings were in the subject’s tent, according to the report. After receiving consent for a search of the tent, police say they found keys to the victim’s Honda, her cell phone and multiple knives.
Prentice is a registered sex offender, convicted in 2002 for lewd/lascivious battery on a child under 16. He is currently being held at Coffee County Jail on bonds totaling over $1 million.