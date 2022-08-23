Local resident and business owner Marcella Johnson is remembering her granddaughter Sierra Johnson as someone who never met a stranger, had aspirations of becoming a TikTok star, and was achieving her goals.
The 19-year-old died after a fire broke out in the apartment building she had been living in for two weeks in Lafayette, Georgia on the night of Aug. 13.
Marcella Johnson said Sierra spent a good portion of her childhood living her in Hillsboro. She attended Hillsboro Elementary and Deerfield Elementary in Manchester.
The teenager decided to strike out on her own at 18, moving to Georgia about one year ago. She was a graduate of Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia.
“She was very, very proud of that, that was a milestone,” Marcella Johnson said. “She was asked to go to the prom, so she got to go to the prom.”
According to a statement by the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety John F. King, “Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on the night of August 13th, a fire occurred at Carriage Hill Apartments, heavily damaging the ten-unit, 9,000-square-foot building. Multiple apartment units were occupied at the time of the fire…”
Sheenia Marie Chambers, of Lafayette, was arrested for first-degree arson and murder in connection with the fire.
“Just before midnight, our investigators arrived at Carriage Hill Apartments, and upon close inspection were able to determine the fire originated in the suspect’s bedroom,” King said. “Upon questioning, Ms. Chambers admitted to intentionally setting the fire that killed the 19-year-old victim in an adjacent unit. She was taken into custody and is officially being charged with murder and arson.”
Marcella Johnson said her granddaughter had a habit of scanning over someone upon meeting them for the first time before offering up a compliment.
“It was just something she always did,” she said. “She would just look to find something to like about you.”
Kinda Baxter said she was one of Sierra’s teacher’s in fifth grade at Deerfield Elementary.
“I used to call her “Miss America” and she would light up,” Baxter said. “I taught her how to do the Miss America wave.
“I remember her walking down the hall, she was very tall, beautiful blonde hair and smiling when she would see me, because she would know what was coming and I would say, How is Miss America today?”
Marcella Johnson said any of Sierras friends or teachers from the area that would like to contact the family can reach out directly to her.
“Those that know her will know me, and I would like to say that I understand that we have a shared pain and that if any of them would like to contact me to go ahead and contact me,” she said.