The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee voted during its March 1 meeting to approve spending up to $50,000 for new carpeting and paint for the Coffee County Public Library.
According to estimates presented by Vaughn, the new carpet if installed by Mills Flooring will cost $34,117. However, the bigger cost, which will be funded entirely by the Library Board of Trustees through committed funds, will be the removal and storage of the collection while the work is done. Flood Brothers of Manchester has projected a cost of $59,450.
Vaughn called the carpet’s current condition a safety hazard, where the fabric is pulling up from the floor into ripples that could present a trip hazard.
“This is something that needs to be done. That carpet is like 40 years old,” Vaughn said.
“We stopped having the carpets cleaned because it made it worse. It melted the glue. It was a waste of money to have the carpets cleaned.”
The Library Board expressed that the expense of having the collection moved by professionals was worth the cost due to their expertise.
No estimates were presented to Budget and Finance for the cost of painting the interior of the building. County Mayor Gary Cordell pitched the addition as an add-on item.
“While we got that all out of there, we need to go in there and repaint the walls. It hasn’t been updated or painted in 30 years,” he said.
“I think that could be a subject (how it would get done) for tomorrow and the Capital Outlay meeting,” Orrick said.
Commissioner David Orrick asked if the matter had gone through Capital Outlay. Cordell responded that Vaughn had brought the matter before Capital Outlay several times.
The topic of other flooring types was discussed at the meeting but the library said that the sound dampening of the carpet was important. She also stressed that for continuity, the carpet under the shelves would have to be replaced.
Vaughn said that she hopes the library would only be closed for three weeks. One week for Flood Brothers to pack and move the collection, one for carpet work and one for the unpacking of the collection. She hopes the work can begin this summer at the conclusion of the summer reading program.
Budget and Finance unanimously approved funding the project through the Capital Projects funds that were estimated to have about a $1 million balance.