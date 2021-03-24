According to a report by WKRN channel 2, two Tullahoma youths, ages 5 and 6 were killed in a Bedford County head-on crash Tuesday night on Highway 64.
The story cites a Tennessee Highway Patrol report that "a 19-year-old man from Madison was driving an SUV westbound just before 8 p.m. and attempted to pass another vehicle when he slammed head-on into a sedan traveling eastbound."
The children in the sedan were pronounced dead as a result of the collision, according to the report.
"The 26-year-old driver of the sedan and the 19-year-old driver of the SUV were also injured, but the extent of their injuries was not released by investigators," Channel 2 writes.
The crash is under investigation by the THP