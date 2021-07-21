Local residents Britney Keller and Misty McBride brought before the board a request to expand the Extended School Program to fill in some gaps in the summer and afterschool programs.
Keller said with ESP going away, her children will not have childcare on Fridays and afterschool when the alternative program, 21st Century starts.
McBride said with work she would not be able to keep her children in the system without and afterschool program.
The two asked that the system work to provide programs for August and on Fridays.
The board lacked an agenda item to act on.
Board member Freda Jones said that several parents have brought the issue to her.
“(Until this) I didn’t know important this is to families. I would like to see a way that we could make this work. I know there’s money available for this. I know we can provide this service,” Jones said.
“I appreciate you two ladies coming here and expressing your concern. I want you to know that you are not alone,” Jones said.
ESP was at New Union and Hillsboro Elementary Schools. The 21st Century program starts after Labor Day and runs Monday through Thursday.