Rescue squad annual mail drive coming soon
Coffee County Rescue Squad's annual mail out will be hitting mailboxes this week.
According to the department announcement, "Donations will go toward equipment, maintaining trucks and continuing our training. We at CCRS are always striving to better our squad."
Those making donations will be scheduled for a photo session at our building and receive a free 10x13 photo.
