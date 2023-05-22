blood drive image.png

Donors needed for 60th anniversary celebration blood drive

The Coffee County Rescue Squad will host a blood drive as part of its 60th anniversary community celebration Saturday, May 27 at the Southern Family Market parking lot in Manchester.

Community participates in Purple Olympics

The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee welcomed friends, family, elected officials and community members to the fifth annual Purple Olympics to make Alzheimer’s a memory.

City budget fails

A divided Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to pass the first reading to approve the 2023-24 budget at the May 10 special call meeting due to a split over Manchester Coffee County Conference Center funding.

