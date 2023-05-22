Donors needed for 60th anniversary celebration blood drive
The Coffee County Rescue Squad will host a blood drive as part of its 60th anniversary community celebration Saturday, May 27 at the Southern Family Market parking lot in Manchester.
The Coffee County Rescue Squad will host a blood drive as part of its 60th anniversary community celebration Saturday, May 27 at the Southern Family Market parking lot in Manchester.
The blood drive is in partnership with Blood Assurance, will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
“When there are emergencies that we work with, we have extractions, we have to get people out of the water, and they may need blood,” Coffee County Rescue Squad volunteer Marsha Logue said. “It is just a way of helping our community to make sure we have a good supply of blood available for folks in our area that need it.”
Max Winitz of Blood Assurance said the blood bank is in dire need of blood donations, particularly from donors with O+, O-, A+, A- and B- blood types.
“We are a local organization, we are based in Tennessee,” he said. “When you donate here it stays here. Folks who donate at any blood drive in Manchester, that blood is going to benefit the patients being treated at Unity Medical Center.”
Winitz said Blood Assurance, which is based in Chattanooga, collects blood for more than 70 medical facilities in the region and is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to Manchester’s Unity Medical Center.
The upcoming summer season is a difficult time for blood banks, due to high schools and colleges being out for the summer. That particular group accounts for up to 15% of all blood donations received.
“Right now it is kind of a perfect storm,” Winitz said. “Right now we just don’t have a lot of appointments on our books and school is still going on.”
Logue said The Coffee County Rescue Squad needs between at least 15 and 20 people to volunteer to donate blood during the event.
Prior to donating blood, it is recommended that donors eat a full meal, bring a photo ID, avoid energy drinks and drink plenty of water.
“You will go through a physical with our phlebotomist,” Winitz said. “They will check your blood pressure, your hemoglobin level and go through the lest of medications that would defer you from donating, but you are going to know right then and there at the appointment if you are okay to move forward with getting stuck with a needle.”
Winitz said while he understands most people are not thrilled with the idea of a needle, he encourages people to think about how much good their donation can do for someone else.
“One little pinch can make such a huge difference in somebody’s life and with a single blood donation, that donation can save three lives in the community,” he said.
For more information or to sign up to donate blood, call 615-218-0732 or visit bloodassurance.org/coffeecounty.
Staff Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The City of Manchester has opted to raise the fee for fire coverage to the Interstate Industrial Park in Coffee County from $54,000 annually set in 1999 to $150,000 annually under the new contract.
Donors needed for 60th anniversary celebration blood drive
For the first time in its history, enrollment at Manchester City Schools has topped 1600 students.
The owners of Interstate Liquors, 20 Expressway Drive, Manchester, are hoping to reopen as soon as possible after a vehicle crashed into its storefront at about 8 a.m. Thursday May 18.
The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee welcomed friends, family, elected officials and community members to the fifth annual Purple Olympics to make Alzheimer’s a memory.
Annual tradition moves indoors
New system scheduled to go live in July
A divided Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to pass the first reading to approve the 2023-24 budget at the May 10 special call meeting due to a split over Manchester Coffee County Conference Center funding.
The efforts of Class of 2023 were recognized during the annual Senior Awards Program, Thursday, May 11 at Coffee County Central High School.
Manchester Parks and Recreation looking to replace Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.