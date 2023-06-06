The next Coffee County Retired Teachers quarterly meeting will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
All newly retired educators from Coffee County Schools are invited to attend the event. New retirees will receive a free lunch in honor of their retirement.
Those previously retired but attending for the first time are also eligible to receive a complementary lunch and all first-time attendees will be recognized and honored. Retirees from any system in the state are eligible, as well as retirees from other states.
To reserve your free lunch, please contact Betty West, CCRTA Membership Chairman by email at bcjwest246@ gmail.com or Pat Barton at pbarton1@charter.net.
A head count for the lunches is needed by the end of Friday, June 16
From food trucks and local vendors to live music and games like Giant Jenga and cornhole, the Bains Orchard Summer Festival offered up food and fun for all ages during its inaugural event Saturday, June 3.
From classic rock staples by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles to the folk stylings of Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, more than 300 vintage vinyl albums will be available for purchase during the Manchester Community Market Saturday, June 10. The albums are being sold by The Coffee County His…
Located along the shores of Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County, Edgar Evins State Park is perhaps best known for boating and other lake activities, but this 6,300-acre state park also offers up plenty of fun on dry land as well.