Local businessmen Alex Rice and Jon Bell will fill two vacant seats on the Coffee County Industrial Board.
Both were confirmed by the Coffee County Commission at the April 11 meeting.
Local businessmen Alex Rice and Jon Bell will fill two vacant seats on the Coffee County Industrial Board.
Both were confirmed by the Coffee County Commission at the April 11 meeting.
County Mayor Judd Matheny called both outstanding men.
Rice is an executive at CFC Recycling, he also serves on the Tullahoma Planning and Zoning Commission.
Rice said in his application that he can bring different perspective to the board.
Bell, Community President at First Vision Bank, wrote that his experience as a “banker could help in discussions with perspective businesses from the financial standpoint.”
The nine- member Industrial Board is chaired by David Bond and meets the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Staff Writer
Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Two parents with children attending New Union Elementary School shared their concerns regarding safety within the school during the regular Board of Education meeting Friday, April 10.
Manchester’s Codes Department has seen an increase in citizens’ complaints in the last month, resulting in four condemnations of properties.
The Coffee County Republican Party held its reorganizational meeting on Thursday, April 13 to elect new officers for the Executive Committee.
Local businessmen Alex Rice and Jon Bell will fill two vacant seats on the Coffee County Industrial Board.
Nationally-known comedian Killer Beaz will bring his clean, flavor of standup to Park Theater April 22.
Manchester Water Department monthly bills will soon come to residents not as a printed card but in an envelope with monthly usage info and cutoff dates.
Lady Fright’s Emporium, located just off the square on Spring Street, will hold a grand opening Saturday, April 15, 9a.m.-5 p.m.
The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Sharon Edwards, director of libraries for Motlow State Community College during its member luncheon Tuesday, April 4 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
Community members and pet owners filed into All Creatures Veterinary Clinic to celebrate its new facility at 1793 McMinnville Highway in Manchester Thursday, April 6.
Don’t miss the laughs and swordplay as Millennium Repertory Company brings Ken Ludwig’s comic thriller The Three Musketeers to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning Friday, April 14.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.