Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic will be held at Arnold Air Force Base on May 29– 30.
Project Appleseed is dedicated to keeping timeless values alive. Project Appleseed is a fast-growing, 501(c) (3) non-profit educational community of dedicated volunteers that promote civic responsibility through the teaching of colonial history and the American traditions of rifle marksmanship.
Even after all of these years, there is much to be learned from our forefathers’ examples of perseverance, commitment and civic virtue. With a full calendar of shooting clinics and events Project Appleseed is here to make sure these timeless principles live on for generations to come.
The cost for this two day clinic is $75 for adults and $30 for youth under 18. There are also discounts for law enforcement, active and retired military and guard and more.
The Project Appleseed rifle marksmanship clinic will be held on May 29-30 at Arnold Air Force Base, at Rifle Range Road. There is a Vietnam era Armored Personnel Carrier on display just inside the gate. Follow the Appleseed Signs to the General Purpose Range.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The clinic starts at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.
Participants are taught fundamental rifle marksmanship skills that are to allow a rifleman to be accurate out to 400 yards, with iron sights or a scope, a standard rifle and surplus ammo. Most of the instruction at a Project Appleseed event is conducted on the firing range at 25 yards, at reduced size targets to simulate 100 to 400 yards. Students will learn rifle shooting from the standing, sitting, kneeling, and prone positions, sight alignment, and breath control, along with safe gun handling, proper use of a sling, and Revolutionary War history.
Participants should bring your personal ear/eye protection, a rifle with sling, ammunition, rifle mat, bug repellent, hat, sunscreen, a packed lunch, snacks, drinks, and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Both centerfire and rimfire rifles are allowed. About 500 rounds of ammunition is needed.
To register online, go to www.appleseedinfo.org. Or for more information, contact the Tennessee State Coordinator at TN@appleseedinfo.org or (731) 695-2147.