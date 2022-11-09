A settlement for a 2020 lawsuit against the city was quietly approved at the November meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman, following a 30-minute executive session prior to the meeting.
“I make a motion that we settle with the agreed upon terms that was presented in the executive session, Alderman Ryan French said.
“Does everyone know what we’re voting on,” Mayor Marilyn Howard customarily asked before calling for a vote. “We’re voting to approve what we discussed during the executive session.”
An executive session is a provision of Tennessee’s sunshine laws that allows government bodies to confer in private with an attorney pending litigation agents the government.
No alderman disclosed details or raised a discussion for the public. The motion passed unanimously.
Tennessee Press Association general counsel Rick Hollow said that any discussion regard to settlement or otherwise, according to a ruling in Smith County Education v. Anderson (1984), should be public.
“The Board of Alderman were within their right to meet with their attorney in private for a privileged setting for the purpose of exchanging the information,” Hollow said.
“Once they began to talk about what they were going to pay or how they were going to settle it, that … discussion should have been public. Therefore, to the extent that they said, ‘we’ll settle the case to the extent of the discussion that we had in the back room,’ they were wrong,” Hollow said.
Hollow said that attorney client privilege is an important matter defined under statute, and confirmed by state Supreme Court, “did not shield or in any way obscure the obligation to explain to the people why they settled the case and how much it was for,” he said.
He said that the settlement is part of elected officials’’ accountability for how they spend taxpayer money.
At the time of the filing, Founder and Executive Director of Tennessee Riverkeeper David Whiteside told the Times that Tennessee Riverkeeper filed lawsuit addressing sewage pollution in Manchester, Tennessee on July 9, 2020.
The suit requests an injunction compelling the city to remedy the illegal discharges of pollutants into waters of the United States; and asked for $37,500 civil penalty against Manchester for each violation and each day of continuing violation for which the city is found liable.
The suit which ran online in the Times July 27, 2020 alleges 336 violations due to sanitary sewer overflows within the past five years and over 33,930,595 gallons of untreated sewage released into the environment.
The complaint also alleges the City violated its permit and the CWA by failing to impose and observe moratoriums above chronic overflow points.
The permit states, in part: “No new or additional flows shall be added upstream of any point in the collection or transmission system that experiences greater than five sanitary sewer overflows and/or releases per year or would otherwise overload any portion of the system.”
Chronic overflows are defined as greater than five overflow events in a year. The complaint alleges chronic overflows have occurred without moratoriums at nine points, including Manhole A-36, Manhole A-37, Manhole A-41 at 105 Moore St, Manhole A-45 at Spring St, Manhole B-43 at Fred Deadman Park, Manhole E-42 at Timbercrest, Manhole G-11 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Manhole G-74 at McArthur, and Manhole I-141 at Skinner Flatt.
The complaint further alleges the violations have had an adverse impact on the Duck River, Tennessee River and their tributaries and that members of Riverkeeper have been suffered an injury to their recreational, aesthetic and environmental interests.
City Attorney Craig Johnson and Howard did not respond by press time to a request for comment.