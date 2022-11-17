On Nov. 9, the Westwood Rockets Basketball Team fell to Thurman Francis 49-38. The boys recovered the next day winning over Cascade 49-44 in conference play.
More Stories
On Nov. 9, the Westwood Rockets Basketball Team fell to Thurman Francis 49-38. The boys recovered the next day winning over Cascade 49-44 in conference play.
Coffee County Golfer Maggie Crouch signed with Freed-Hardman to continue her golfing journey when attending university.
The Manchester Rotary Club hosted District Governor Dr. Alan Clark during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8 at The Mercantile Café in Manchester.
Foothills Crafts in Manchester kicked off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open house Saturday Nov. 12.
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients.
Participants are still being sought for the City of Manchester Christmas Parade that will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.
Coffee County Planning Commission approved a series of ICC Codes that is set to bring the county up to 2018 standards.
Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.
A McMinnville, native is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps alongside naval aviators who learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.
City officials say there was no intent to hide information during a recent Board of Mayor and Alderman vote to settle the Riverkeepers of Tennessee lawsuit over chronic manholes.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Rockets fall to Thurman
- Bonnaroo pre-sale begins Black Friday
- Player sign with Motlow
- Westwood 8th grader awarded Brian Gregory award
- Lady Raider Golfer Maggie Crouch signs with Freed-Hardman
- District Governor visits Manchester Rotary
- Foothills Crafts enjoys annual tradition
- Shelbyville man charged by TBI with elder abuse
Most Popular
Articles
- Shelbyville man charged by TBI with elder abuse
- Westwood 8th grader awarded Brian Gregory award
- Participants still sought for Christmas parade
- Detention @The Elementary offers family-fun entertainment
- County planning approves new building codes
- Lady Raider Golfer Maggie Crouch signs with Freed-Hardman
- Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
- Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
- Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
- City hires new finance director