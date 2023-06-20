1A lead art Bonnaroo.JPG

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival hosted an estimated 85,000 fans over the course of four days in Manchester.

 Kandi McKelvey

As the gates opened for attendees for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, organizers announced it had sold out Thursday which was on full display from the crowds congregating The Farm throughout the weekend.

While there was a brief pause in festivities due to storms, causing Centeroo, gates and tollbooths to temporarily close, Bonnaroo had liftoff Thursday with headlining performances from Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger, along with other sets from 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Briscoe, Celisse, CVC, Daily Bread, Diarrhea Planet, Elephant Heart, Neighbor, Suki Waterhouse and more. Also kicking off Thursday was the numerous calls to 911. According to a statement from the Manchester Police Department, they had responded to multiple accidental 911 calls on the festival grounds, noting that the calls were more likely a result of the “Crash Detection Mode”, a feature on the Apple iPhone 14 models. Officials asked attendees to “Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes.”

Tags

More Stories

Bonnaroo Recap: Saturday

Bonnaroo Recap: Saturday

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival's Saturday lineup brought headliners electric music duo Odesza and rapper Lil NasX on the What Stage. 

Festival goers come from near and far

Festival goers come from near and far

After more than 20 years, festival goers continue to flock to Manchester for the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival to enjoy a long-weekend of great music and fun times.

Bonnaroo recap: Friday night

Bonnaroo recap: Friday night

Friday night ushered in a weekend of music that shows that, by all indications, Bonnaroo 2023 has returned to its pre-pandemic glamor. 

Times readers win Bonnaroo tickets

Times readers win Bonnaroo tickets

Manchester Times, Herald Chronicle and Grundy County Herald  subscriber Shala Wohlgemuth won the drawing for two Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival tickets. Picking up the tickets with Wohlgemuth is her son, Grant. Wohlgemuth said that she was excited to see Tyler Childers, while Grant was exc…

TDOT warns of additional traffic for Bonnaroo

TDOT warns of additional traffic for Bonnaroo

The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Mancheste…

Recommended for you