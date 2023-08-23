Event scheduled for August 24 at Common John Brewing Co.
The Manchester Rotary Club will host the fourth installment of its “Even Better” community fundraising and outreach event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the One Day of Hope nonprofit organization.
“Ray Marcrom came and talked to our club a few months ago,” Rotary Board member Marianne Myers said. “From there I think it planted the seed in people’s minds that we could help the community by helping them.”
Myers said the August event will be the fourth installment of the Rotary “Even Better” fundraisers.
“I think we have had very good support from the community,” she said. “We want to make them bigger and we want more participation in the future.”
Myers said she would love to see even more people from the community participating in the event, where they can become more familiar with Rotary and what the nonprofit contributes to the Manchester community and learn about joining.
In addition to monetary donations, Rotary is also accepting donations of new tennis shoes for men, women and children as well as coats during the event.
“This year we are looking for shoes, primarily tennis shoes are the most useful thing for kids and for adults too, but primarily kids and winter coats, we always try to emphasis that,” Marcrom said.
Marcrom said, “One Day of Hope also provides those in need with hygiene items, as well as food, while cash donations can be utilized to help people get the appropriate footwear for a new job.”
“We want to be supportive throughout the year of anybody that gets a job but they can’t afford shoes, like steel toed shoes or specialty shoes,” he said. “We can get those for them and we can make sure folks can go to work.”
One Day of Hope will host its next event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester.
The event will feature free groceries, haircuts, clothing, lunch, medical and dental screening, community services, job and career services, prayer and a kids zone while supplies last. No I.D. is required, and the event will be rain or shine.
