Event scheduled for August 24 at Common John Brewing Co.

The Manchester Rotary Club will host the fourth installment of its “Even Better” community fundraising and outreach event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the One Day of Hope nonprofit organization.

Tags

More Stories

Hiking through Tennessee: Rock Island State Park

Hiking through Tennessee: Rock Island State Park

Situated at the confluence of the Caney Fork, Collins and Rocky Rivers, the 883-acre Rock Island State Park in Rock Island Tennessee offers up everything from cascading waterfalls to hiking trails and picturesque scenic overlooks.

Recommended for you