Rotary event to benefit Coffee County Humane Society

The Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with the Coffee County Humane Society for the second installment of its “Even Better” community event which will be Noon until 3 p.m. at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester.
“We are trying to be a good community partner and help nonprofits in the area,” Rotary member Marianne Myers said.
The event is open to the public and all community members are welcome to attend.
During the first “Even Better” event at Common John Brewing Co. in February the Manchester Rotary collected donations for the Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Manchester.
Vera Lund of the Coffee County Humane Society said she appreciates that Manchester Rotary wanted to partner with the organization to help not only collect donations, but also to raise awareness about what the Humane Society does in the community.
“It is not just the partnering and having a successful fundraiser, but it is the networking that I have been able to do with them,” Lund said.
Lund said Rotary is working with the Coffee County Humane Society on getting its education program into schools 4-H program to teach kids how to be better pet owners. Volunteers from the high school’s Interact program are also scheduled to help the Humane Society with some of its upcoming fundraisers.
Lund said she is also looking forward to the April 29 “Even Better” event at Common John Brewing Co. because it will help introduce the humane society to a younger audience.
“We have an older group of people and we need younger people to get involved,” she said.
Items for both cats and dogs, as well as monetary donations will be accepted during the event for the Coffee County Humane Society.
Accepted items for cats include, Purina One Kitten or Adult food, Fancy Feast can food, kitten replacement milk and “scoopable” kitty litter. Accepted items for dogs include Purina One or TSC For Health food, treats, dog beds, small and medium harness/collars and pet training pads. Monetary donations will be used for the humane society’s spay-neuter program and to assist those in need with emergency pet-related expenses.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed a series of problems related to the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Manchester. The foundation provides drug inpatient and outpatient therapy, testing, and other services.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin was recognized at the Coffee County Commission meeting, Tuesday, April 11 for his actions during a recent armed conflict in Tullahoma in which the suspect pointed a gun at him and bragged about how many officers he could hit before they “took him out”.