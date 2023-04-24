Rotary event to benefit Coffee County Humane Society

The Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with the Coffee County Humane Society for the second installment of its “Even Better” community event which will be Noon until 3 p.m. at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester.

“We are trying to be a good community partner and help nonprofits in the area,” Rotary member Marianne Myers said.

