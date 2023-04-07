Rotary article photo 01.jpg

Kristen Ware, AirMedCare Network Membership Sales Manager, speaks to members of The Manchester Rotary about the air medical transport network during its March 28 meeting at The Mercantile in Manchester.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Kristen Ware, AirMedCare Network Membership Sales Manager, spoke to members of The Manchester Rotary about the state of rural healthcare in the region during its March 28 meeting at The Mercantile in Manchester.

AirMedCare Network is an air medical membership network which provides financial coverage for emergency air medical transport.

Tags

More Stories

Rotary hears about AirMedCare Network

Rotary hears about AirMedCare Network

Kristen Ware, AirMedCare Network Membership Sales Manager, spoke to members of The Manchester Rotary about the state of rural healthcare in the region during its March 28 meeting at The Mercantile in Manchester.

Local Artisan Feature: Mary Marko

Local Artisan Feature: Mary Marko

Manchester resident Mary Marko has combined her love of the beach and sea shells with a newfound passion for crafting that she discovered following her retirement.

Manchester V.F.W. honors Vietnam era veterans

Manchester V.F.W. honors Vietnam era veterans

The Manchester V.F.W. Post 10904 welcomed Vietnam era veterans Thursday, March 30 for something they may not have received when they first returned to the United States from serving overseas – a thank you and a welcome home.

Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop open for business

Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop open for business

Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

Made in Tennessee: Goo Goo Cluster

Made in Tennessee: Goo Goo Cluster

With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.

Recommended for you