Rotary Club Feature photo.jpg

Hands-On Science Center board member Jim Jolliffe speaks to members of The Manchester Rotary Club during its Sept. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.

The Manchester Rotary Club welcomed Jim Jolliffe, board member of the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma, to serve as its featured speaker during the organization’s Sept. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.

Jolliffe, who has been involved with the children’s museum at 101 Mitchell Blvd. in Tullahoma since 2018, and spoke about how the science center was able to successfully navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger on the other side.