The Manchester Rotary Club welcomed Jim Jolliffe, board member of the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma, to serve as its featured speaker during the organization’s Sept. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.
Jolliffe, who has been involved with the children’s museum at 101 Mitchell Blvd. in Tullahoma since 2018, and spoke about how the science center was able to successfully navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger on the other side.
“I got here in 2007, my kids are grown and they have kids of their own, until I was asked to join the board of the Hands-On Science Center in 2018 I had never been in it,” he said. “I had driven by it, seen the dinosaur, the sign and all the rest and when I did get a chance to go inside I was just amazed, because the purpose of that is to try and inspire kids in the 11-county area.”
Jolliffe credits bringing on Sean Amidon as the science center’s new executive director in 2018 as an important part of how the Hands-On Science Center was able to adapt when the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020.
“In 2018, we were looking for a new executive director and not only did we want somebody who was smart about science, technology and engineering and math, but they also knew how to run a business,” Jolliffe said.
After a nationwide search, Amidon, who had operated his own science center in Charlotte, North Carolina for seven years, was hired for the role.
“He had great vision and ideas of what to do,” Jolliffe said.
While the Hands-On Science Center previously offered bi-weekly STEM summer camps, Amidon suggested that be increased to weekly camps.
“(We had a) 600% increase from 2018 to 2019, as far as campers and we set up STEM camps during fall breaks and spring breaks…,” Jolliffe said.
Then, just as the science center was experiencing an upswing, the coronavirus pandemic struck.
“COVID-19 scared the life out of all of us of course,” Jolliffe said. “We had to lay off everybody but two, Sean and the Air Force STEM education writer. How do you pivot?”
With hands-on museum experiences fast becoming hands-off, the Hands-On Science Center took the opportunity to grow its digital reach through social media and targeted marketing.
“That is how we went from 11 counties during COVID-19 to all 50 states and 40 countries… game changer,” Jolliffe said.
For those that haven’t made the trip to the Hands-On Science Center lately, Jolliffe said there have been multiple changes and updates to the science center.
“Even if it has only been a year since you were there with your kids or grandkids, you need to go back because there is a lot that has changed both inside and out,” he said. “Now there are a bunch more opportunities and more exhibits, every time you come in you and they are trying to do more rotating exhibits as well.”