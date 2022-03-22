That’s when I lost it. I started screaming for help even though no one could hear me.
- Jalie Ruehling, point guard for the Coffee County Lady Raiders
On March 1, local basketball superstar, Jalie Ruehling lived an experience that was truly the makings of a nightmare. Basketball is a major part of Ruehling’s life, as she is on the basketball team that has won district tournaments for five years in a row. On a drive home from school, just like any other day, the high school junior was in an automobile accident that could have easily cost the young athlete her life. Due to what seemed to be a divine intervention, the wreck did not put Ruehling in too critical of condition, however, she endured a broken right leg and torn ligaments and tendons in her left ankle. The left ankle also suffered a partial bone chip. The accident left life in a brand new perspective for the basketball player, as she recounted the chilling events.
“We took the ACT so we got to leave early,” Ruehling started as she remembered the events of that day. “I went to eat with my friends at Mexican, (restaurant) and I went to leave for home.” She explained how she lives in Grundy County, so she has to travel up a mountain to get to her house. “It was the very first curve of the mountain,” Ruehling continued, “… there are guard rails, and right when I went around the curve, there was a car coming. It was going about 60 (Mph) maybe even faster. They were completely on my side.”
She stated that she was still confused as to why the car was in the wrong lane. The particular road that Ruehling was travelling was a two lane road. Due to this, the ball player had nowhere to go to escape the incoming, inevitable disaster. “I had no time to swerve or slow down. It all happened in a second and so… they hit me head on.”
Ruehling then went on to explain how the aftermath of the wreck was similar to something out of a horror movie. She stated how she was conscious the entire time after the wreck. “When they hit me, I was in shock and just thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh. I just got into a wreck.’” According to Ruehling the accident didn’t flip her vehicle but spun it 90 degrees with her rear tires rested upon the guard rail.
“The whole front driver’s side was under my car,” she explained. Soon after the accident, Ruehling’s father examined the car and found that the gas pedal was gone completely.
“My legs were so smashed in. He (Ruehling’s father) was saying ‘I don’t know how your legs didn’t get cut off,’ because everything there is just metal.” Ruehling recalled having to pull her legs to freedom from the wreckage. She said that she knew something was wrong with her legs as she couldn’t walk, but adrenaline got her out of the car and she pulled out her cell phone to call for help. Despite her conscious rationality, what she realized next was truly horrifying. No cell service.
“I said ‘Okay, I need to get up and walk to get service,’ I needed to call someone. It’s a mountain and not a lot of people go that direction.” As if things couldn’t get any worse in the situation, she noticed that beneath her legs was a pool of blood. “There was a hole in my leg from where the bone had popped out. That’s when I lost it. I started screaming for help even though no one could hear me. I was screaming for about three minutes straight.”
At this point, there was a little hope shed onto the situation. She talked about how a car travelling up the mountain had stopped for her, to help. “It was a woman, and at first, I’m sure she thought I was being dramatic. When she got closer though and saw my leg I could see on her face that she was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because my leg was backwards.”
The lady left to go try and get service to call help for Ruehling as cell service was still an issue. At this point, Ruehling had to army crawl to a safe spot as her wrecked car blocked the view of oncoming traffic, and at this time she was near the decommissioned vehicle.
“Around this time, more people came. I guess they called the ambulance. There were a lot of people around,” she stated. She talked about how there was a ten to fifteen minute wait to leave once being loaded into the ambulance. Ruehling was told by the medics that she was yelling at them. She chalked this up to frustration due to the pain.
It was at this point that the medics informed her that both of her legs were likely broken. “Well dang,” she remembered saying after receiving the news. Ruehling was asked about the diagnosis and assured that the left ankle was not broken, however did endure significant damage. In reference to her future basketball career, she stated that the doctors were more concerned about the left ankle than the broken right leg. “This ankle was really bad. It’ll be really hard to recover because there isn’t much they can do about it and I use all my weight on it.” She mentioned that physical therapy will soon ensue to help better heal her injured ankle.
Ruehling was driven to a local medical facility that could life flight her to Chattanooga where she could receive medical attention at Erlanger. Once airborne, she could finally contact loved ones to update them on her wellbeing. After being admitted to Erlanger, the status of both legs was still uncertain. “They were still telling me that both legs were broken. I didn’t find out until the next day that my ankle wasn’t broken when they said we were going to do surgery, but they didn’t have to do anything with this one (left ankle).”
Ruehling had suffered an ACL injury prior to the wreck and was highly concerned that the accident had damaged her ACL further. Thankfully it did not however, this was a major concern, as another ACL injury could seriously threaten her basketball career. If that had been the case, it would have likely taken over a year to recover. “When I got released from my ACL my doctor said I should be fine and that the only thing that could maybe tear it again is if I got in a car wreck or something and I thought, ‘It’s definitely torn.’” she said laughing at the irony.
Ruehling’s recovery rate is six to eight weeks, which will prevent her from participating in the beginning portion of the AAU basketball season, however she should be recovered before the season is over.
Ruehling’s boyfriend, also a local basketball star, Dayne Crosslin, was incredibly upset after receiving the news. He wasn’t able to contact her either until she was in the process of being air lifted. She speculates that his feeling of helplessness attributed greatly to his emotions being so shattered.
“He was feeling just like my parents. When it happened I was alone, and even afterward, no one could come on the plane with me,” she said when talking about her loved ones in the time of the stressful event. Word travelled fast from the scene of the wreck as many people knew about the accident before Ruehling had the opportunity to inform anyone.
Further information on toxicology reports from the driver responsible for the wreck will be available at a later time as bloodwork results are backed up currently, although it is being investigated as to whether or not the driver was, in fact, under the influence at the time of the accident.
Support ran rampant for the young superstar as many of Ruehling’s friends, teammates and loved ones ventured to the hospital the next day to support her for her surgery and to shower her with affection. Even neighboring rival, Warren County, expressed concern with Ruehling’s wellbeing. Upon seeing her in good health and spirits, they cheered for her successful surgery.
It would seem as though Ruehling has an impeccable support system and has many people wishing her well as Ruehling begins her road to recovery.