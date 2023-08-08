Annual tractor pull hosted Aug. 4-5
The grandstands were full as the first tractor fired up its engine during the annual Hillsboro Homecoming Association’s “Rumble on the Hill” tractor and truck pull Friday, Aug. 4.
The Mid South Pullers Association event brings together a variety of trucks and tractors for competition, including Super Farm Tractors, Pro Stock 4WD Trucks and Limited Light Super Stock Tractors during the two-day event.
Hillsboro Homecoming Association President Aaron Bryan said the event remains an important one to the nonprofit organization.
“The tractor pull event is super important every year because the entire reason that the Hillsboro Homecoming Association exists is a fundraiser for our community,” Bryan said. “We donate to Boys and Girl Scout clubs and many other clubs. The tractor pull is a big deal for that and we are hoping to expand into bigger events in the years to come.”
Bryan said the event traces its origins to the 1980s, when community members began pulling antique tractors. By the 1990s, it had become an official event with modern equipment.
With rain in the forecast throughout the week threatening the event, Bryan said keeping an eye on the weather can be a nerve wracking experience. Fortunately, the track had been covered, and the rain cleared before the event kicked off Friday.
“About a month before the pull starts we open the track up and plow it up and start working on it and getting everything ready,” he said. “The week leading up to it is always nerve wracking with weather.”
Bryan said he just wanted everyone to enjoy the show, but also to remember the reason for the event.
“Just know every dollar they spend here goes back to the community,” he said. “No money is kept for anything else other than donations and helping folks out around Hillsboro and Coffee County.”
81-year old Burnace Dandergriff of Smithville, Tennessee was on hand competing in the Super Farm category in his “Green Fever” John Deere 8410.
Dandergriff said that he has 50 years of tractor pulls under his belt, but it is something he still enjoys doing.
“You get to see your friends,” he said. “We are all just like family and I enjoy driving.”
Dandergriff’s son-in-law Edgar Pryor said the two began working together on the team when Dandergriff moved from the Hot Farm class into Super Farm.
Pryor said rules for the class include a 9,300 pound weight limit, a maximum 640 cubic inch engine and a three inch inlet and outlet on the turbo.
Woodbury resident and Cannon County High School agriculture teacher Wesley Foster said he was competing with his family team during the event in the Open two-wheeled drive. “We have two trucks called Crosswired and Barbed Wire,” Foster said. “I run the Barbed Wire truck and my brother runs the Crosswired truck.”
Foster said the trucks run a blown Hemi engine making about 3,400 horsepower on methanol fuel.
“My dad started around 1977 whenever he was in high school and started running street trucks and has just been doing it all of his life so whenever I came around I started doing it,” he said. “I started driving when I was 13.”
Event sponsors include Brothers Implement Co., Coffee County Bank, Roger's Group, Thompson CAT, and Woodall Grain.