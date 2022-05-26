On May 19, eighth grade student Sadie Hockett spent the day at the Manchester Times, job shadowing the staff to learn about what a journalist does for work in a day. Hockett had the pleasure of experiencing the first ever Manchester Lemonade Day, and even got to write an article about it.
The young aspiring writer saw all the ins and outs of what makes a newspaper, from how stories are written, interviews are conducted and how advertisements are built for the paper.
Hockett, along with the others in her grade class were granted the day to shadow individuals who work in their desired career fields. After a day full of experience and answered questions, Hockett was then asked about how she felt getting the opportunity to leave school and live her dream. “It’s awesome. This is something that hasn’t been able to be done for the past few years because of Covid,” Hockett said. “I like being able to come up here.”
Hockett stated that she learned more about a newspaper on her day of shadowing than she would have any other typical day. “I learned more about writing and how I can actually use it. I like to write and today has shown me how I can use my skills elsewhere.”
She stated that the experience overall was very fun. She enjoyed taking the photos and interviewing individuals for her article. “I learned that journalists take their own photos, and that there is a lot that goes into this,” she said.
She wrapped up her thoughts by saying that she was fascinated by the technology that is used for creating a paper, and that she learned a newspaper can be run by a “shockingly small number of people.”