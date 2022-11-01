Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

While in years past the Safe on the Square was hosted by The Coffee County Children's Advocacy Center, this year the event was organized and hosted by the Manchester police and fire departments.

Tags

More Stories

Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

_DSC0980.JPG

Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum

Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum

Visitors to The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga can enjoy a mesmerizing display of antique automobiles, motorcycles, neon signs and even airplanes, all collected by one man: Corky Coker.

Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.

Recommended for you