Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
While in years past the Safe on the Square was hosted by The Coffee County Children's Advocacy Center, this year the event was organized and hosted by the Manchester police and fire departments.
Fire Chief George Chambers said it was great to be able to keep the tradition going in Manchester.
“We took it over this year, police and fire took it over, so we organized where people are going to be at and sent emails out to all the different people that were going to participate,” Chambers said. “It is a pretty good joint effort.”
Chambers said the event typically brings in a few thousand area children to trick-or-treat the city’s businesses that set up around the square.
“We usually have a couple thousand kids that show up every year,” he said. “I think it is great to bring it back to the community.”
“A two-year hiatus is never good, and now that we are done with the hiatus it is really good to bring it back to everybody,” Chambers added.
Three managers from Logan’s Roadhouse set up their designated area along the square in an Alice in Wonderland theme.
“This is actually our first year of being able to do this, we just wanted to get out and give back,” Cristy Cox said. “We are not always able to get out of the store so it is going to be really fun to see all the kids come through.”
Nathan Kistler and Scott Sanderson, owners of Dr. Detail's Carsmetology and Razor’s Edge Window Tint in Manchester, were also on hand passing out candy during the event.
“We always try to be involved just to give back to the community that gives to us,” Kistler said.
The Manchester Times was also joining in on the fun, passing out candy throughout Safe on the Square.
Cody Campbell, Manchester Times publisher, said he believes it is important for the community newspaper to support community oriented events.
“The community needs to know that the newspaper gives back not only in the aspect of reporting on things in the community, but being present and actively participating in events to let the town know that we are a part of the community we serve,” Campbell said.
