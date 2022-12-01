Manchester City Safety Committee presented a series of questions to Manchester Fire Department concerning maintenance at the fire halls.
Chairman of Safety Joey Hobbs asked if there was a plan for building maintenance. He expressed concerns that he found during tours of the station.
“Are we having problems because we don’t have funds?” Hobbs asked. “We have a roof leak that’s not been fixed. It’s caused a lot of damage.”
Fire Chief George Chambers said that the roof leak comes and goes depending on the storm.
“We didn’t have a roof leak during the last storm that we saw or discovered, he said. “Other times you have one.”
“We had the roof repaired back in 2015 but it really didn’t work. And that cost us $10,000-$12,000 to do that job. It didn’t do what it was designed to do,” Chambers said.
Pushing a little further, Hobbs prodded, “Since 2015, you fixed it – not fixed it?”
“—It was fixed then,” Chambers answered. “And it started leaking again and we made some minor repairs ourselves on the leak since that time. One time you have a roof leak; one time you don’t have a roof leak.”
“I have a house, and I think you do too,” Hobbs said. “If I had a roof leak any of the time, I would fix it.” Hobbs continued, “Anytime we have a roof leak, we got to fix it. This is not something we can ignore.”
Chambers noted, “Our biggest issue has been funds to fix a roof.”
Alderman Bob Bellamy asked about maintenance funds that were diverted from the Recreation Department for around $15,000 about two or three years ago that were to go to fire station repairs.
Chambers said that the money went to remodeling a bathroom and floors and fixed the HVAC units upstairs and downstairs in Station 2.
“I’m just curious,” Bellamy said. “The things Joey showed me appear to be a lot of the same things that needed to be fixed when we gave the $15,000.”
Chambers said that he would like to see the pictures that Hobbs had shared with Bellamy. The committee and chief agreed to address maintenance again at the December meeting.
“What about the mold?” Mayor Marilyn Howard asked. “Is that critical right now?”
Chambers said that he would replace the ceiling tiles that have mold on them.
Earlier in the meeting the status of the of the city’s fire engines were discussed.
In September, Engine 1, purchased in 2018, was sent to Nashville for a warranty recall and brake work. Engine 611 went back in service. Through October, Engine 1 was still out of service, the engine retuned Nov. 7 only to have severe mechanical issues.
“It had a severe clanking in the motor, transmission and oil leak,” Chambers said, concerning Engine 1.
Engine 611, a 2007 truck, a number-two truck housed at Station 2 on the Woodbury Highway, had been out of service. The engine recently had a new light bar installed.
“We’re working with a local mechanic, you get in there and start it; sometimes it starts, sometimes it doesn’t. We’ve had five or six mechanics look at it,” Chambers told the committee.
Engine 610, a ladder truck is operational and the department also has reserve trucks. Engine 607 and Engine 604, a 1994 International truck are on standby.
Chambers discussed the department’s need for a new engine designed to meet the city’s needs. A new fire truck would cost between $680,000 and $800,000 and would be likely backordered for about two years. Engine 1 cost $487,161 in 2018. In 2013, the city bought Engine 610, a quint fire truck from Southern Emergency Products, LLC for approximately $540,000.
The Safety Committee has met consistently since September, following a pattern of canceled meetings that date back to the last meeting held Feb. 22, 2022.