School safety was a key topic of conversation during the Coffee County Board of Education’s annual Spring Retreat Tuesday, April 18 at the district’s offices.
Administrators, board members and district parents were joined by Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin for an open discussion regarding school safety.
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said at the beginning of the discussion that while policies and procedures would be discussed, there are certain details that are not available to the public due to security recommendations.
“I want everybody, both board members and audience to understand there are certain specific aspects of safety plans that are not disclosed and should not be disclosed,” Lawson said. “There are certain things about safety plans that are exempt from records, discussion at open meetings and that kind of thing. I am going to say that the discussion may not reach the level of specificity that some people want but that is due to the safety recommendations.”
Partin said the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has School Resource Officers (SROs) in schools throughout the Coffee County School District and those officers train on a regular basis to respond to whatever threat might occur.
“We are going to be there with you,” Partin said. “I am going to stand with Dr. Lawson and this board, and my staff is going to try to do everything that you want done and we are going to give you 100% and we are going to try to keep the smiles on the children and smiles on the teachers and try to have happy positive times but in the back of their minds (teachers) need to have their head on a swivel and be ready to flip that switch to go into barracuda mode.”
Board member Robert Gilley asked how a board member can convey what is being done regarding school safety to parents who might come to them with questions or concerns.
Partin said it is simple—“they have to trust us.”
“We just have to do what we have got to do and pray for the best and have our staff and our faculty with some type of guidance of what to do in those matters,” he said. “You cannot put this stuff in black and white 100% for sure.”
“Everybody asks do I have a written plan for active shooter—I am not going to tell you,” he said.
Partin said the plan of action that parents and concerned citizens need to know is that “when we get the call we are going, we are going in and we are going to eliminate the threat. Swiftly, quickly and with prejudice.”
“I don’t know any other way to put it,” he said. “I am not going to worry about lawsuits, I am not going to worry about hurting someone’s feelings, I am not going to worry about what I think the national press is going to say about my objective. My objective is to go in there and save your life and if it takes taking another beings life that is taking others that is what is going to happen, that is what is going to happen in Coffee County, and I feel confident that the men and women that we have in our department will do that.”
Lawson also took the opportunity to discuss some safety concerns that have been discussed during recent Board of Education meetings, including security window film and the use of door barricades at Coffee County Schools.
Lawson said the district is moving forward with the window film, but it is in the process of researching the different products available from several different companies. Before a product is presented to the board for a vote, it will also be presented to law enforcement to ensure it is the appropriate product to be installed in schools.
“We have one school with film on it,” Lawson said. “They just happened to make those arrangements and that was East Coffee (Elementary), they had it installed over spring break.”
Lawson said eventually that product will be evaluated by law enforcement to determine if it is adequate for its purpose.
Partin said the film is not bullet proof and is essentially a modern version of the old safety glass with wire inside it.
“It is not foolproof, it is not bullet proof it is just another layer or barrier….,” he said.
Regarding the door barricades, Lawson said there are multiple issues the district is currently working through.
Lawson said when he arrived at Coffee County, some buildings were in the process of installing the door barricades, which are small devices placed at the base of the door used to lock a door in place from the inside. However, they are not currently approved by the fire marshal.
“So what happened was, some were installed already, we have some of these door barricades in our district based upon the fact that the fire marshal said okay, and I thought that meant that the regulations have changed. They have not,” Lawson said.
It is an issue Lawson said should be addressed during the current session of the Tennessee Legislature.
Lawson said another issue regarding the door barricades is that they are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“I can tell you, a room with a child with a wheelchair in it, that would be an absolute, positive violation of ADA because that child cannot escape the room because if that barricade is mounted in the floor,” he said. “They can’t get down there to lift it out.”
Lawson said that while five board members can do almost anything they want, including adding door barricades to the next meeting agenda for a vote, that is against the advice of the board attorney.
“His recommendation was that we bring in a discussion, including local law enforcement, local fire marshal, school district personal and potentially even a board member and we have that discussion and we have everybody, all the parties involved in that say we are going to do it this way or we are not going to do it this way and you move forward,” he said. “If it got put on the agenda and five board members in May said you put these barricades on these doors, then that will happen, but the advice of the board attorney is that we meet with those parties involved and come up with a unified decision between all parties and I believe that is sound advice.”