1A School safety meeting photo 01.jpg

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin is pictured with Coffee County Board of Education member Robert Gilley, center, Sheriff’s Department Capt. Billy Butler, right and Assistant Director of Schools Kelvin Shores for a discussion regarding school safety during the board’s Spring Retreat April 18.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

School safety was a key topic of conversation during the Coffee County Board of Education’s annual Spring Retreat Tuesday, April 18 at the district’s offices.

Administrators, board members and district parents were joined by Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin for an open discussion regarding school safety.

Drug Court director comments on report

The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.

County will not provide standing ambulances for Bonnaroo

Coffee County Ambulance Authority unanimously decided at the April 20 meeting to not enter into a contract with the organization that provides medical services to Bonnaroo to provide ambulances and crews needed for the festival to comply with state law.

Rotary event to benefit Coffee County Humane Society

The Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with the Coffee County Humane Society for the second installment of its “Even Better” community event which will be Noon until 3 p.m. at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester.

