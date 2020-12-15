Santa, give the children at St. Jude a wonderful Christmas

Riley, a local student, is asking Santa to give a wonderful Christmas to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Riley wrote a Letter to Santa, saying, “The kids at St. Jude and Vanderbilt – I can kind of relate but it’s not as bad as what they have.”
“I have a back disease called Scoliosis but I just have to go (to the hospital) every 6-7 months.”
Scoliosis is an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine, often diagnosed in childhood, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.
“This year I want (the children at St. Jude) to have a wonderful Christmas,” Riley wrote. “So I would like you to give them a good Christmas or whatever they celebrate.”
Riley also asked for a Fitbit.
“This year I want a new Fitbit because mine broke last year,” Riley wrote.
The Manchester Times will publish Letters to Santa in The Times’ Dec. 23 paper and online. The letters are written by first-graders, second-graders and third graders of Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools.
Due to an overwhelming number of letters submitted this year for our Letters to Santa publication and having only limited print space available, we have decided to share online the letters that we unfortunately could not print in the publication. We will be posting letters online until Christmas. Don’t forget to pick up the Dec 23 edition of The Manchester Times to see the letters that did not get posted on Facebook. We hope you enjoy the letters. Merry Christmas from The Manchester Times.