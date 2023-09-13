Ribbon cutting held with Chamber of Commerce
Save A Lot in Manchester officially celebrated its grand reopening following months of renovations with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Located at 1222 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester’s National Plaza, the grocery store had undergone renovations for about the last three months.
Featuring new LED lighting, easy to see signage and a new color scheme, the store offers up a new shopping experience in a familiar space for its customers.
Division Manager Dustin Taylor said he is pleased with the store’s new look.
“As you can see with the regard to the opening and the remodel, we have put money into it and we put a lot of time into it and we have an awesome team,” Taylor said.
Taylor said Save A Lot has operated a store in Manchester for 32 years, with about 10 people currently employed there.
While ribbon cutting ceremonies might be more associated with a new business opening its doors for the first time, Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Director Katy Riddle said it is great to also recognize those longtime businesses that choose to reinvest in the local community.
“It is so exciting because they have invested in our community for over three decades and they have met their customers where they are by branding, by lighting, by making it so easy and accessible and anytime a company chooses to stay in Manchester and reinvest is a cause for celebration for us,” she said.
Taylor said the reason Save A Lot chose to make the investment in its longtime store is pretty simple.
“What we want is for our customers and our employees to have somewhere proud to shop,” he said.
