Staria Davison, president and founder of The Storehouse Food Pantry, left, is pictured with Emily Campbell and Laurie Campbell at Save A Lot in Manchester with items donated to the food bank through the stores annual “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program. The pre-assembled bags of food can be purchased for $6 through the months of November and December.
Save-A-Lot partners with Storehouse
- Nathan Havenner Staff Writer
-
- Updated
Nathan Havenner
Staff Writer
