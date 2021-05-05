Sportsman and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization donated money to Sheriff's Cadet Summer Camp to be held this summer.
“During the week of May 31 through June 4, we are having the Sheriff’s Cadet Summer Camp. This will be our 2nd annual Camp. Our first camp was a huge success,” said Sgt. Laura Nettles.
The pandemic cancelled last year’s camp, so cadets from last year will be joining us on this year’s camp adventure.
We have also included our Middle School Explorers in the camp this year and they will be helping with the younger cadets as well as learning valuable skills in team building. These cadets and explorers will be participating in various activities to educate them on different aspects of law enforcement and emergency operations. We will have leaders in law enforcement come and talk to the kids about topics, such as safety awareness, peer pressure, and making good choices, along with other fun activities.