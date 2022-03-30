Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.