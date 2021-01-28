Search warrant yields drug charges

A search warrant served Jan. 14 at the Royal Inn has netted a cache of drugs and a Grand Jury indictment.
According to a preliminary report, when Manchester Police officers served the search warrant, the occupants had temporarily left. Getting the keys to the room from the manager, the officers performed a thorough search of the room.
MPD found a video game box with a hit of LSD. Near that they found a collection of nine clear baggies, 10 black baggies, and 15 additional black baggies in a drawer. In the nightstand drawer, 1.7 grams of what appeared to be marijuana in a glass jar. There they found digital scales. A pill bottle containing 65 Gabapentin (a sedative painkiller sometimes substituted for opioids) pills were found in a bottle with the label torn off.
The manager confirmed to police that the subject had rented the room. The manager observed the night before a several people in and out of the room.
An indictment will be turned over to the Grand Jury for charges.