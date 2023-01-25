Seasonal ice-rink proposed for Manchester

A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Johnson told Commission members during the meeting that Manchester Parks and Recreation has researched some options for a temporary ice rink to be located near the amphitheater in Rotary Park.
“I know (Parks and Recreation Director A.J. Fox) is really intrigued by the idea of offering an ice rink as a winter offering,” Johnson said during the meeting. “We have the space down there in that little parking lot next to the amphitheater.”
Johnson said Parks and Recreation has received three informal proposals for seasonal ice skating rinks, which range significantly in price and installation costs.
One option, offered by Kwik Rink, offers both an option to rent as well as an option to buy.
“If we were to just rent it is $31,495,” she said. “It is definitely the least expensive of the three.”
Johnson said that if the city decided to rent the synthetic ice rink for one month, and they have a successful season and decide to purchase the rink, the cost would be $53,946, while if the city decided to purchase the rink outright it would cost $49,000 through Kwik Rink.
Commission member Lori Perry asked why there was such a difference in prices between the three different companies that submitted informal proposals.
“A lot of it is how much work they put into putting it together,” Johnson said. “The one that is $69,000, they are charging us hotel, and meals and travel and all that…so I think with some of them it just depends on what all goes into it.”
Johnson said she understands that a formal bidding process would most likely be necessary if the Tourism and Community Development Commission decides to move forward with the proposed project.
Johnson said that while she did tour a facility with a real ice rink located in the Smokey Mountains, all three proposals are for synthetic ice rinks.
“We just feel that being here closer to the Alabama border and not as high in elevation, the artificial would probably we are kind of thinking artificial ice is probably the way for us to go,” she said.
Johnson said that ideally, the ice rink would be budgeted into the upcoming city budget cycle, otherwise it would be the following winter before the ice rink could be utilized.
Perry said she is interested in the project and asked that Parks and Recreation attend the next commission meeting to further discuss the proposal.
