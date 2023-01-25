Seasonal ice-rink proposed for Manchester

a3 Ice skate rink tourism_ 1.jpg

Members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission discuss a proposed seasonal ice-skating rink during its special-called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

 Nathan Havenner Staff Writer

A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Johnson told Commission members during the meeting that Manchester Parks and Recreation has researched some options for a temporary ice rink to be located near the amphitheater in Rotary Park.

