Hunter Gattis playground.jpg

A section of the Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester has been closed due to safety concerns.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Manchester Parks and Recreation looking to replace Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground

Manchester Parks and Recreation is hoping to move forward with replacing the Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground at Fred Deadman Park after having to recently close a section of it due to safety concerns.

