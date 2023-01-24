The Coffee County Sheriff Department utilized inmates, grant funds and local businesses to install concrete and steel bollards outside of the Coffee County Justice Center on Monday, May 20. Pictured, the unpainted bollards will be colored yellow in the near future.
The Court Security Committee agreed that the county is in dire need of a new Justice Center.
Coffee County Judge William Lockhart will appear before the Budget and Finance Committee next week to ask for four short-term security upgrades to the Justice Center and one large one, a completely new facility.
In a document attached to the upcoming Jan. 26 Budget and Finance meeting agenda, Lockhart explains that the requests stem from the Courthouse Security Committee, which is tasked by state law to apprise the county with a courthouse security update.
“The committee was in agreement that due to the growth of the county, the age of the facilities, and many factors including the health and safety of the community as well as the ability of the public to effectively access the justice system that Coffee County is in dire need of a new facility,” the letter reads.
The committee adds that the need to build a new facility should come sooner rather than later. It acknowledges that project is a long-term expensive endeavor.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin voiced similar concerns at a recent Capital Outlay Committee meeting.
The county meets the minimum standards set by the Administrative Office of the Courts, according to the Court Security Committee, but it adds that there are some shortcomings that need to be addressed.
Lockhart will ask at the Jan. 26 Budget and Finance meeting for county funds to install and update parking lot cameras at the Justice Center, an upgrade to the judges’ chambers hallway door with a keyless entry system and security lockers/gun safes for the storage of weapons.
The request will include additional staffing of officers to ensure two are available for all court hearings.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
