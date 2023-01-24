Coffee County Justice Center

The Coffee County Sheriff Department utilized inmates, grant funds and local businesses to install concrete and steel bollards outside of the Coffee County Justice Center on Monday, May 20. Pictured, the unpainted bollards will be colored yellow in the near future.

 By Casey Watts, Editor

The Court Security Committee agreed that the county is in dire need of a new Justice Center.

Coffee County Judge William Lockhart will appear before the Budget and Finance Committee next week to ask for four short-term security upgrades to the Justice Center and one large one, a completely new facility.

