Afterschool prg.JPG

Upcoming College Street fourth graders John Hightower and Kale Brown enjoy roasted potatoes Monday, June 19 that the Journey Garden Club grew.

 Staff photo by John Coffelt

College Street Elementary School’s afterschool Journey Program has partnered with the Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District to offer a garden club this year.

Recently, the class has begun harvesting their three raised garden beds and cooking them for healthy snacks.

