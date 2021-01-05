Self-checkout shoplifter spotted

Manchester Police cited a woman for shoplifting Dec. 28 for allegedly swiping a headlamp in the self-checkout line at Walmart.
Officer Derek Bowles responded to the call to find Brittany Anderson in the custody of theft prevention.
The theft prevention associate accused Anderson of concealing a 200 lumen head lamp underneath her purse as she was going through the line while purchasing a small amount of grocery items.
According to the police report, Anderson then proceeded to attempt to exit the store.
The officer then advised the suspect of her Miranda rights. She then told the officer that she had attempted to take the headlamp and “knew of a person who sells similar items that she would have sold the item to,” the report said.
Anderson was issued a citation to appear in General Sessions Court in February.