Senior Awards 2023

Presenting the inaugural Benny Jones Memorial Scholarship is the late commissioner’s wife: Dowe Jones, daughters Holly Jones, Nicole Carter West, sons Greg and Grant Jones and granddaughter Chandlar Carter. This years’ recipient was Mason “Trae” Roberts.

 John Coffelt, Editor

The efforts of Class of 2023 were recognized during the annual Senior Awards Program, Thursday, May 11 at Coffee County Central High School.

“This is a measure of the work that you have done,” Principal Paul Parsley told the gathered seniors, “over not just your senior year but over all the years you’ve been in school.”

Tags

More Stories

City budget fails

City budget fails

A divided Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to pass the first reading to approve the 2023-24 budget at the May 10 special call meeting due to a split over Manchester Coffee County Conference Center funding.

Manchester VFW named "All American Post"

For the second consecutive year, Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, All-American Post 10904 has taken First Place in the State of Tennessee for Community Service.

Recommended for you