Presenting the inaugural Benny Jones Memorial Scholarship is the late commissioner’s wife: Dowe Jones, daughters Holly Jones, Nicole Carter West, sons Greg and Grant Jones and granddaughter Chandlar Carter. This years’ recipient was Mason “Trae” Roberts.
The efforts of Class of 2023 were recognized during the annual Senior Awards Program, Thursday, May 11 at Coffee County Central High School.
“This is a measure of the work that you have done,” Principal Paul Parsley told the gathered seniors, “over not just your senior year but over all the years you’ve been in school.”
Parsley congratulated all the students on their achievements and then thanked all the community members who have invested in the students’ futures.
County Commissioner Holly Jones said that the memorial scholarships help loved ones’ names live on. “Daddy has always been a great contributor to many causes, and it was important to us for his name to live on. It only seemed fitting to continue the legacy of his abundantly generous heart,” Jones said.
“He particularly sought opportunities to help the younger generations, and certainly had a passion for career and technical education. He never got off the phone without saying, ‘If I can help you, just holler,’ so it means the world to our entire family, that Benny Jones is still helping.”
The Jones scholarship was specifically for a student seeking a career in the technical field, a field that Jones supported.
Memorial scholarships were also presented to honor the lives of Shalonda Meeks, Benny Jones
Charles Clouse, Clark & Robbie Raines, Vivian Henley, Bob Leonard, Lonnie J. Norman, Sr.,Bobby Layne, Daniel Gassman, Savannah Freeze, Brian Young, Hunter Jay Kimbrough, Bruce Rayfield, Dusty Elam, John Willis, Gene Welch, Holly Jernigan, Basiel Hockett.
Local scholarships were presented by the Hospital Auxiliary of Coffee County, Hawkins Asphalt Paving
Southern Tennessee Ladies Society, Hillsboro Homecoming Association, Manchester Rotary Club, AEDC Women's Club, Kiwanis Club of Manchester and the Coffee County Fair Association.
Coffee County Retired Teachers' Association, Coffee County Farm Bureau, Manchester Youth Football League, Coffee County Education Association, Manchester Education Association, the Sportsmen & Businessmen's Charitable Organization the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Class of 1977 and the Coffee County Crafts Association.
The community sponsored scholarships were given by Coffee County Bank, the Dr. Ewing ]. Threet Memorial, East Coffee Elementary PTO, Unity Medical Center, North Coffee Elementary PTO, Capstar Bank, Coffee County Board of Education and Director of Schools, Bush Insurance Agency and Sherrill Pest Control.
Special awards and scholarships were given by the Epprecht Family Foundation, Summitville United Methodist Church, the American Legion, Woodmen Life, the Nashville Valley of the Scottish Rite
TN Future Business Leaders of America, Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the Scarlett Family Foundation, American Rivalry Academic Scholarship, Student Production Awards
Tennessee Well Water Association, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen, John Phillip Sousa, National Choral Award, National School Marching Band Award, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and the President's Education Awards Program.
