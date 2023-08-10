Project K-9 Hero provides care for retired police and military dogs

While Jason Johnson spent decades as a K-9 handler and trainer at some of the highest levels in the United States Government, in 2016 he began to think about what happens to those highly trained dogs when they reach retirement age and can no longer serve their country. Later that year, the Michigan native founded the nonprofit Project K-9 Hero to do something about it.

SpongeBob runs second week at MAC

The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a splash with audiences young and old for a second week, Aug. 11-13, when Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild brings this dynamic song and dance-filled show to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.

Kim Roberts honored as Pharmacist of the Year

Local pharmacist Kim Roberts of Manchester was recently recognized by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the profession of pharmacy and excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor.

City approves $54K for tractor, mower

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will soon have use of a new utility tractor and zero-turn mower. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $54,875 purchase during its meeting Aug. 2.

BOMA fails to approve proposed committee

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen couldn’t garner enough votes during the Aug. 1 meeting to establish the PBA Working Committee designed to establish lines of communication with the Public Building Authority.

WeCARE brings community together to serve

Over 50 volunteers arrived early at Westwood Elementary School Saturday, July 29 to participate in the annual WeCARE event that provides support for underprivileged students and families in the district.

