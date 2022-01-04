Arrests_Hill.PNG

 Seven individuals were arrested over the New Year's holiday weekend. Octavian Hill, 22, was arrested near I-24, Exit 105. Hill, of Nashville, was charged on Dec. 31 with reckless driving, evading arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Arrests_Edwards.png

Carl Edwards, 57, was arrested Jan. 2 near Goosepond Rd. Edwards, of Indianapolis, was charged with driving under the influence.

Arrests_Murray.PNG

Nicholas Murray, 27, was charged Jan. 2 in Tullahoma, for driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of the open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Arrests_Jackson.PNG

Anthony Jackson, 28, of Tullahoma was arrested at Arnold Air Force Base on Jan. 1 for simple possession, manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of meth, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Arrests_McGuire.PNG

Austin McGuire, 21, of Scottsville, Ky., was charged with driving under the influence and being in possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Arrests_Bowhannon.PNG

Everett Bowhannon, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence.

Arrests_Gawrys.PNG

Christopher Gawrty, 32, of Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence and being in possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Individuals charged are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Information provided by Coffee County Sheriff's Department. 

     