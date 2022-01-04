Seven individuals were arrested over the New Year's holiday weekend. Octavian Hill, 22, was arrested near I-24, Exit 105. Hill, of Nashville, was charged on Dec. 31 with reckless driving, evading arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Carl Edwards, 57, was arrested Jan. 2 near Goosepond Rd. Edwards, of Indianapolis, was charged with driving under the influence.
Nicholas Murray, 27, was charged Jan. 2 in Tullahoma, for driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of the open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Anthony Jackson, 28, of Tullahoma was arrested at Arnold Air Force Base on Jan. 1 for simple possession, manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of meth, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Austin McGuire, 21, of Scottsville, Ky., was charged with driving under the influence and being in possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Everett Bowhannon, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence.
Christopher Gawrty, 32, of Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence and being in possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Individuals charged are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Information provided by Coffee County Sheriff's Department.