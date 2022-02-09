According to a discussion during the Water and Sewer Commission meeting, the city will soon find a remedy to the bypass pumps that have been operating constantly since May of 2020 due to a failed attempt to repair a sewer line that crosses the Little Duck River near Gateway tire.
Water and Sewer Director Bryan Pennington, speaking carefully because of the potential litigation with the bonding company, told the committee that the city is “working on a solution to get rid of the bypass pumps as we speak.”
He said that the department is waiting on word from City Attorney Gerald Ewell to know for sure when the city can proceed.
Water and Sewer Commission Chairman Michael Anderson said that he was surprised that Westfield Insurance Company groups, the bonding company, would take the chance of litigation.
“They know that that pump down there is running 24/7 and they’re going to likely have to pay for all this time period,” Anderson said.
“It seems it would behoove them to get that river crossing complete as soon as possible,” Anderson said. “Litigate all the stuff you want to. I wouldn’t want to have that hanging out there and the delay, the higher the cost is going to be.”
Pennington called the bypass pumping setup a real sewer system.
“It’s not the best thing having that piping the way it is, but it’s a real sewer system. It’s no different than going underground. People think it leaks and all this stuff, but it really doesn't,” Pennington said.
“Those are state of the art pumps. If we have an issue they’ll call our maintenance guy and tell us of the issue,” Pennington said.
The pumps that are operating currently have been in place since May 2020 when the sewer operators came in on Monday, May 18, 2020 to find flow into the plant less than usual, checked the pumps and found that they had run dry of fuel and that a section of the sewer had dumped into the river all weekend long. According to a report submitted to the state, 1.8 million gallons of untreated sewage had been released into the Little Duck River.
The contractors, J&H Construction, walked off the job and left the bypass pumps, following a botched repair using a pipe bursting technique in the section that crossed the river. The section that was to be repaired now is visible crossing the river near the Highway 55 bridge. This section, said Pennington, cannot be repaired and a new segment will have to be installed.
Pennington said that work schedules would be dependent on river flow and what is the most cost effective method.
“I guess we will have to wait until we get to that point, get a bid and get a contractor and then decide what the best start time is,” he said.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick suggested at the meeting that he remembered the Board of Mayor and Alderman authorizing the bidding of the crossing work.
During the November BOMA meeting, the board voted to take bids and begin work following a 30-day window in which the city attorney said was needed to give the bonding company a chance to perform the work.
“My goal is for us to have the best water and sewer system in the state of Tennessee, Pennington said. So it is hard for me to sit here, but I have to yield to those legal (guidelines).
Anderson called Westfield’s opinion that it would not be required to pay the full cost of the repairs “indefensible.”
Pennington noted that J&H should have indicated that it could not perform the bursting at the river crossing the same way the company did for a section on Skinner Flat Road that J&H deemed too close to the bridge for them to perform the work.
“If they felt they couldn’t do it in one spot, why would they do it in another?” Pennington mused.
The sewer bids for Sewer Rehab on Basins E, F, H, I, and M are dated July 27, 2018, according to city documents. Six bids were opened J&H was chosen for the contract because it was lowest bidder at $2,909, 487.07, the next lowest bidder was Norris Bros. at $2,917,250.88 a difference of $7,763.81.
Red Bank and Brentwood had rejected bids by J&H despite them being the lowest bidder because the municipalities had found issues with the company’s work history. State law requires cities to accept the lowest and best bids that are presented.