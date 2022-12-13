Sewer.JPG

Though the details are different from the huge spill in the summer of 2020, contract work being done to rehab a sewer line has once again resulted in overflows that have spilled into the environment.

According to the director’s report given to the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission at the Dec. 8 meeting, Norris Brothers’ bypass pumping became clogged and caused two overflows.

