Though the details are different from the huge spill in the summer of 2020, contract work being done to rehab a sewer line has once again resulted in overflows that have spilled into the environment.
According to the director’s report given to the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission at the Dec. 8 meeting, Norris Brothers’ bypass pumping became clogged and caused two overflows.
Director Phillip Miller told the commission that two overflows occurred because of the bypass pumping. Because of problems with the pumping, the department is looking to take over monitoring the pumps.
According to a report filed with the state that details one incident, the contracting company has two pumps and hoses at manhole E-41on Timbercrest Street near Emerson Street. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the pumps clogged and began to release sewage into the Little Duck River at 150 gpm for 15 hours until the following morning at 7 a.m. That would amount to an estimated 135,000 gallon release.
On Wednesday, the department was notified that pumps ran out of fuel, a situation very similar to the incident in 2020 when another now-defunct company walked off the job. When the bypass pumps ran dry of fuel, 2.8 million gallons spilled into the river over the course of a weekend.
“We’re basically taking over because they’re not doing what needs to be done,” Miller told the commission at the meeting.
Also at the meeting, the director told the commission that the Norris Brothers boring work has stalled, requiring the company to subcontract a boring specialist to finish the line that crosses under the McMinnville Highway at the Duck River.
According to the director, TDOT will require the failed bore to be moved over to start fresh.
Norris wanted to approach their first borehole from the other direction, but TDOT rejected that proposal.
Depending on the specific language of the contract, the shift in bore sites could add $40,000 to the bill.
Norris Brothers Excavation was awarded at the July 2022 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting the contract to finish the rehab on Basin E and I. Norris underbid the other two proposals by over $1.9 million. A letter at the time from the City Engineer notified the board that the contractor had several claims against them. The letter suggested a third-party inspector to be on hand.
Addressing chronic overflows, Miller told the commission that the company contracted to install flow monitors has completed that phase and will monitor the sewer flow at 122 places within the city sewers until Jan. 31.
This data will give engineers a better idea of where groundwater is infiltrating and inflowing (I&I) into the system. These rapid increases into the system cause overflow. The state calls them chronic overflows after five occur in a year.
In this rain event, according to Miller, there have been three or four as of last Thursday.
