Sex offender fails to register move to Manchester

A registered sex offender is facing charges after failing to report her recent move to a Manchester motel according to a preliminary police report.
On Jan. 19 Manchester Police were advised that Athena Marie Cruger had moved to Scottish Inn and failed to follow the regulations required of her as registered sex offender.
Police attempted to contact the subject without success via phone and at her residence. Cruger was required to report within 48 hours in person a change of her address.
Police then obtained a warrant for Violation Sex Offender Registry.
Cruger, whose previous address is listed as Estill Springs, was placed on the list for aggravated statutory rape.
On Jan. 22, MPD returned to the Scottish Inn and served the warrant. Cruger was transported to Coffee County Jail at that time.